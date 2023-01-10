CRPF to train VDC men

Jammu, January 9
The CRPF will provide weapon training to Village Defence Committees (VDCs). The “final contours” of the training schedule, variety of arms to be included and number of participants will be decided in due course of time, an officer said. The volunteers will also be trained in basic physical combat exercise, if required, he said.
The development comes following twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri district last week.
Meanwhile, the police provided 40 self-loading rifles to ex-servicemen in Dhangri on Monday. Earlier, the panchayat had claimed that the VDC members, armed with .303 rifles, could not engage terrorists who used AK-47 rifles.
Two magazines with each gun and 100 bullets were also provided, sources said. Many villages having significant Hindu population in Jammu division have been demanding arms for protecting themselves since Rajouri attack.
VDC members have also been asked to remain vigilant in view of the Republic Day celebrations amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in this region, officials said.
VDCs have also been activated along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.
Suspected movement in rajouri village
A “terror suspect” entered a house in Muradpur village in Rajouri district and fled when a girl raised the alarm. Her cousin, residing nearby, opened fire. BJP leader Ranjit Tara said villagers saw a back-door opened, suggesting that someone had entered the house. CRPF and police personnel have launched a search operation.
(With PTI inputs)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...