CRPF to train VDC men

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

The CRPF will provide weapon training to Village Defence Committees (VDCs). The “final contours” of the training schedule, variety of arms to be included and number of participants will be decided in due course of time, an officer said. The volunteers will also be trained in basic physical combat exercise, if required, he said.

The development comes following twin terror attacks in Dhangri village in Rajouri district last week.

Meanwhile, the police provided 40 self-loading rifles to ex-servicemen in Dhangri on Monday. Earlier, the panchayat had claimed that the VDC members, armed with .303 rifles, could not engage terrorists who used AK-47 rifles.

Two magazines with each gun and 100 bullets were also provided, sources said. Many villages having significant Hindu population in Jammu division have been demanding arms for protecting themselves since Rajouri attack.

VDC members have also been asked to remain vigilant in view of the Republic Day celebrations amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in this region, officials said.

VDCs have also been activated along the international border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.

Suspected movement in rajouri village

A “terror suspect” entered a house in Muradpur village in Rajouri district and fled when a girl raised the alarm. Her cousin, residing nearby, opened fire. BJP leader Ranjit Tara said villagers saw a back-door opened, suggesting that someone had entered the house. CRPF and police personnel have launched a search operation.

(With PTI inputs)