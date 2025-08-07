DT
2 soldiers killed after CRPF vehicle meets with accident in J&K's Udhampur

2 soldiers killed after CRPF vehicle meets with accident in J&K's Udhampur

Police have rushed to spot for rescue
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Two soldiers were killed, while 12 others reportedly injured after a CRPF vehicle met with an accident on Thursday at the Kadva Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir

Police, with ambulance, have rushed to the spot to start rescue operation, said ASP Udhampur. Locals at once came to help.

More details awaited.   

