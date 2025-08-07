2 soldiers killed after CRPF vehicle meets with accident in J&K's Udhampur
Police have rushed to spot for rescue
Two soldiers were killed, while 12 others reportedly injured after a CRPF vehicle met with an accident on Thursday at the Kadva Basantgarh area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir
Police, with ambulance, have rushed to the spot to start rescue operation, said ASP Udhampur. Locals at once came to help.
More details awaited.
