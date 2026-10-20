Curbs go, Srinagar airport to allow flight ops beyond 5 pm

The Srinagar International Airport authorities on Monday announced the withdrawal of restrictions on airport operating hours, allowing flight operations beyond 5 pm to be planned in accordance with the applicable schedule and operational requirements.

In a statement, the airport authorities said the earlier restrictions, which limited operations to between 8 am and 5 pm, had been withdrawn.

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“Consequently, the restriction on airport operations beyond 1700 hrs no longer applies, and operations can be planned as per the applicable schedule, subject to operational requirements,” the statement said.

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The Winter Schedule 2026 will come into effect on October 25. Airlines are in the process of filing slots for late-evening flights to and from Srinagar, a move expected to improve connectivity and provide greater flexibility to passengers during the winter season, the authorities said.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest flight status and timings with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport.

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At present, around 30 flights arrive at Srinagar airport daily, taking the total number of flight movements to nearly 60. Officials expect the restoration of extended operating hours to further improve connectivity and support passenger traffic.

Passenger traffic at the airport declined from 4.47 million in 2024-25 to 3.38 million in 2025-26 following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Despite the decline, the airport has recorded substantial growth over the past decade. Passenger traffic more than doubled from 2.04 million in 2014-15 to 4.47 million in 2024-25, highlighting the airport’s growing importance to regional connectivity and economic development.