Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh; L-G claims conspiracy

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh; L-G claims conspiracy

Four people are killed and 45 injured in day-long clashes between protesters and security personnel

PTI
Leh, Updated At : 09:21 PM Sep 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel try to stop agitators amid a protest and shutdown, in Leh on Wednesday. PTI
Holding vested interests responsible for violence and loss of lives during statehood protests, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday said curfew has been imposed across the Leh district of the Union Territory to prevent more bloodshed.

He said those responsible for the violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per the law of the land.

“The curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure. People have lost their lives here and I express my condolences to their families. All necessary measures will be taken to prevent more casualties,” Gupta said while addressing the people of Ladakh.

People seen protesting. PTI

The LG said that violence in any form will not be tolerated and directed police and the district administration to identify and take strict action against all elements responsible for disturbing peace and causing damage to properties.

Violence has been orchestrated under a conspiracy to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh, Gupta said.

He appealed to the people of Ladakh to maintain peace and harmony and not to be misled by elements attempting to disrupt social fabric and public order.

Four persons were killed and over 45 others, including 22 police personnel, were injured in intense day-long clashes between protesters and security personnel during a shutdown sponsored by Leh Apex Body (LAB) which has been leading an agitation for the past five years for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule.

A BJP office, a police vehicle and several cars were set ablaze by the protesters.

