From tourists to locals, life in Leh at standstill after Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

From tourists to locals, life in Leh at standstill after Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest

The Tribune ground report: Markets remain shut, streets deserted as security forces maintain strict vigil

Adil Akhzer
Adil Akhzer
Leh, Updated At : 12:28 PM Sep 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel patrol a street amid a curfew in Leh, Ladakh, on Saturday. PTI Photo
Curfew remained in force for the fourth day in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh on Saturday even as police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and checking a day after the arrest of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) and transferred to Jodhpur Jail.

In the main town of Leh, traffic remained off the roads, and people mostly confined inside their homes. Business activities and markets also continue to remain shut.

Only paramilitary personnel patrolled the near-empty streets. Leh police have established checkpoints at multiple places, keeping a close watch on the movement of travellers.

Officials said that additional security has been pressed after Wangchuk’s detention on Friday.

Markets which were bustling with tourists just last week were now deserted, with only a few foreign visitors seen on the streets.

Locals said that the next two days are “crucial,” as the last rites of the four men, who died in the recent unrest, will take place.

The Ladakh administration on Friday night blamed Wangchuk, saying the incident “could have been avoided” if he “could have risen above his personal and political ambitions by calling off the hunger strike”.

Wangchuk was detained from his village after the protests in Leh that left four persons dead and nearly 100 injured on Wednesday afternoon.

“Time and again it has been observed that Shri Sonam Wangchuk has been indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the State and detrimental to maintenance of peace and public order,” the UT administration said.

