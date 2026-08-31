‘Curing cancer with a bandage’: Residents fume over repair plan of migrant camps

The Kashmiri migrant community has raised concerns over the government’s decision to undertake repairs and renovation of around 5,000 flats and community halls in migrant camps, questioning whether the proposed Rs 82.45-crore allocation would be sufficient to address the deteriorating condition of the buildings.

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Residents and members of the community said the focus should be on assessing the structural safety of the buildings before undertaking cosmetic or routine repairs. They described the proposed exercise as an attempt to “cure cancer with a bandage”, arguing that decades of structural deterioration require more comprehensive intervention.

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“You cannot cure cancer with a bandage; it requires chemotherapy or surgery,” advocate Vishva Ranjan Pandita said, expressing concern over the scale of works required, including slab repairs, plastering, kitchen and bathroom renovation and other civil works.

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Social activist Vinod Khera said heavily rusted reinforcement steel was already visible in several buildings and called for a scientific assessment of their structural integrity before funds were spent on plastering, painting or other superficial repairs.

“In several buildings, exposed and heavily rusted reinforcement iron is already visible. Before spending money on plaster, paint, flooring or other superficial repairs, the structural integrity of these buildings must be scientifically assessed. If the structures are found unsafe, they require reconstruction or major structural rehabilitation, not another layer of plaster,” he said.

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Kashmiri Pandit activist Naveen Bhat said the government should undertake a formal engineering survey to determine the actual extent of deterioration and assess the funds required for permanent solutions.

“The government needs to assess the actual requirement through a proper engineering survey and provide adequate funds accordingly. The objective must be to provide displaced families with safe and dignified housing, not merely make deteriorating buildings look presentable,” Bhat said.

Drawing an analogy, Bhat said a bandage might cover a wound but could not cure cancer. “Likewise, cosmetic repairs cannot cure decades of structural neglect,” he said.

“The government must address the root of the problem if it genuinely wants to provide a permanent and dignified solution to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits,” he added.

Residents said several buildings in the migrant camps were showing signs of deterioration, with exterior plaster peeling off and water seepage affecting interior walls. They said the situation worsened during the monsoon, when leaking roofs reportedly resulted in water accumulating inside the buildings.

The government has said that a structural audit of the buildings will be conducted and that repair and renovation works will be undertaken on a priority basis in consultation with residents and camp authorities.