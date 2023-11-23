Cybersecurity task force to come up in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 22

Ladakh administration is contemplating to establish dedicated cybersecurity task force to deal with data safety. The Administrative Secretary of Information Technology, Ladakh, Amit Sharma presided over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Leh. The primary agenda of the meeting was to deliberate and discuss the formulation of a comprehensive Information and Cyber Security Policy tailored to the unique needs of Ladakh.

Key areas addressed in the meeting included mechanisms compliance, the institutional framework for implementation, establishment of a dedicated cybersecurity task force, regular security audits, and the development of capacity-building programmes, etc. for government officials and the public.

The meeting was attended by experts from the National Institute for Smart Government and officers from the Information Technology Department. “The discussions explored various facets of information security, encompassing the protection of sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and the privacy of citizens. Participants engaged in a thorough analysis of emerging cyber threats and vulnerabilities specific to the Ladakh region,” an official spokesperson said.

Sharma underscored the imperative nature of a robust cyber security framework, especially in an era where digital advancements are transforming the landscape of governance and public services.

He highlighted the need for a collective effort to combat cyber threats and promote a culture of cyber security awareness and education among the populace. “The meeting marks a crucial step towards fortifying defenses against cyber threats and ensuring the trust and safety of citizens in the digital realm,” Sharma stated.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Leh