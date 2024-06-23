Dagger Heritage Complex inaugurated in Uri village

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the “Dagger Heritage Complex” at Boniyar, Uri, near the LoC.

The Army said, “This marks a significant milestone in the cultural and tourism development of the region.”

“The L-G emphasised that the initiative led by the Army holds a special place in the hearts of locals and is a true reflection of harmonious relationship between ‘awaam aur jawan’,” a Defence Spokesman said.

Sinha also highlighted the potential of the Dagger Heritage Complex in enhancing border tourism and attracting visitors to the serene location.

The Dagger Heritage Complex features the Kashmir’s heritage alongside a captivating laser, light and sound show, formation museum and a comprehensive heritage gallery.

During the inaugural ceremony, Sinha congratulated the Chinar Corps and Dagger Division for their efforts in hosting the event.

The event was attended by GOC, Chinar Corps; GOC, Dagger Division; Vivek Gupta, DIG, North Kashmir; Minga Sherpa, DC, Baramulla; and other officials of the administration.

Sinha also “commended the Indian Army for its unwavering dedication to the nation and its proactive role in promoting cultural events of such magnitude”.

