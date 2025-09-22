Dal Lake cleaner due to conservation efforts: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the Dal Lake in Srinagar is cleaner due to the conservation efforts undertaken in the last five years and underlined the need to synergise economic development with environmental resources.

More than one-third of the water body has been rejuvenated, with its open expanse increased for the first time to over 20 sq km, he said.

Sinha joined the Dal Lake cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Sewa Parv’. “As part of Sewa Parv, joined Dal Lake cleanliness drive. During last five years, work for preservation of Dal- Nigeen Lake and in the catchment area has been undertaken in a mission mode. Dal lake is cleaner and attracting large numbers of domestic and international visitors,” he said on X.

“Vast areas were cleared from Lilies and open expanse of Dal Lake has been increased for the first time to more than 20.3 sq km,” he said.

He said that encroachments, pollution, and other man-made issues are causing environmental hazards and posing serious threats to rivers and lakes.

“Growth cannot be one-sided. Encroachment, pollution, climate change and over-extraction are posing significant threats to our rivers and lakes. Addressing the major challenges of rapid depletion of natural resources and ecological degradation should be our top priority,” he said during the event.

The L-G emphasised that economic growth and ecological integrity must go hand in hand and be integrated into government policy. “Lakes and rivers are essential lifelines for humanity, and people must preserve them through community involvement,” he added.

Sinha felicitated the swachhagrahis for their valuable contributions to Swachhta campaigns. He also commended the dedicated efforts of the administration, citizens, the Lake Conservation and Management Authority, and various voluntary organisations in restoring lakes, rivers, and other water bodies to their natural state.

“Our natural resources are reminding us to learn from the mistakes of the past. We must respect the delicate balance of nature, and make concerted efforts to clean our lakes and rivers,” he said.

He noted that several initiatives undertaken by the Lake Conservation and Management Authority are also transforming the lives of Dal residents. A major project under the AMRUT scheme is currently underway to connect all houseboats to sewage treatment plants.

“A new sewage treatment plant worth ?306 crore is in the pipeline. Additionally, the Integrated Management of Dal and Nigeen Ecosystem Project, a ?212 crore initiative under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, has been launched. This project will not only improve the lives of Dal residents but also give a major boost to tourism,” the L-G said.

He praised the ongoing year-round campaign by the Lake Conservation and Management Authority, which has engaged large numbers of volunteers in cleanliness and conservation efforts for Dal and Nigeen lakes.

Sinha stated that the growing public awareness of environmental issues is gradually changing people’s attitudes. He called on officials, educational institutions, schools, and both government and private organisations to ensure that the momentum generated during the Sewa Pakhwada continues and evolves into a sustained Swachhta movement.