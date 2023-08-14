Dalai Lama expresses concern over warming

Jammu, August 13
Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama has expressed concerns over global warming, asking the people across the world to come together to fight the climate change. “Scientists have warned us about this and the evidence is clear. Moreover, the Buddhist scripture (Abhidharmakosa) speaks of the world being destroyed by fire. What we see now may be the beginning of that process,” Dalai Lama said.
He said, “Historically human beings have fought and killed each other. Now, when there are risks which affect us all, we should exert ourselves to help each other in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.” Dalai Lama said this during an event in the Imam Bargah mosque in Chuchot Yokma area in Leh. He is on a month-long visit to Ladakh. He was received by representatives of both Shia and Sunni communities.
