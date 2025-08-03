Dalai Lama lays foundation stone of new Chowkhang Vihara monastery in Ladakh

The Dalai Lama on Sunday here laid the foundation of the Chowkhang Vihara for reconstruction. The event drew a large gathering of religious leaders, local dignitaries, and community members.

At the Chowkhang Vihara, the 14th Dalai Lama was received by Ladakh Buddhist Association president Chering Dorjay Lakruk. The reception featured traditional Ladakhi music and ceremonial offerings of khattaks.

"Let this not be a place for only ritual prayers and idle chatter but a centre for deep study and debate on Buddhist philosophy, a wellspring of wisdom for generations," the the Tibetan spiritual leader said after laying the foundation.

Lakruk called the event a historic moment for the region. He said a request had been made to his holiness to come for the event some three months back.

"This is perhaps the greatest blessing we could receive. The whole of Ladakh is touched by auspicious winds today," he said.

The temple, constructed in 1957, is up for reconstruction after developing cracks and other damage due to floods.

The Dalai Lama reached Leh on July 12 on a month-long tour of the region.