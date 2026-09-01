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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Dalai Lama offers prayers for Nepal, Tibet flood victims in Ladakh

Dalai Lama offers prayers for Nepal, Tibet flood victims in Ladakh

The Dalai Lama led around 25,000 people in Leh in praying for those affected by the disaster

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Jammu, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The dalai Lama offered prayers during a ceremony organised at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar in Ladakh. FILE
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Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Sunday offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Nepal and Tibet, which have caused loss of lives and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.
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The Dalai Lama led around 25,000 people in Leh in praying for those affected by the disaster in Nepal's Rasuwa region and Kyirong in Tibet. The prayers were held during a long-life offering ceremony organised by the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), the All Ladakh Gonpa Association (ALGA) and the Tibetan Community of Ladakh at the Shewatsel Teaching Ground near Choglamsar.

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"Friends, let us all pray for all those suffering in Nepal and Tibet as a result of this dreadful disaster, both the deceased and the survivors," the Dalai Lama said while addressing the gathering.

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He later led the congregation in reciting "Om mani padme hum", the mantra of Avalokiteshvara, for those who had died and those continuing to suffer in the floods in Rasuwa and Kyirong.

The Dalai Lama drove from his residence at the far end of the ground to the teaching pavilion. On his arrival, a group of Ladakhi drummers stood over their drums and offered a warm welcome, while groups of laypeople and monks blew horns. Members of the gathering paid their respects by prostrating before him, while representatives of the groups that organised the ceremony filed past in front of the stage.

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The Dalai Lama also called for prayers for the survival and flourishing of Buddhism in Tibet and mainland China.

"I feel we should also pray for the flourishing of the Buddha's teaching in Tibet and mainland China, in other words, in places where it has prevailed but has declined, and in places where it has not yet reached. Let us all pray that the tradition of Buddhism that we have preserved will continue to survive and flourish. In Tibet, we maintained a very pure tradition. There are many places where this tradition has attracted interest. I will pray for the continual spread and flourishing of the Buddha's teaching," he said.

He said increasing numbers of people were taking an interest in Buddhism and noted the faith and devotion of people in the Himalayan region.

"People in the Himalayan region, lay-people and monastics, have a single-pointed faith and devotion to the teaching. We have a vast and profound tradition—let us pray it will continue to flourish among the Chinese people as well," he said.

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