Dalhousie Day aims to bring alumni, students together in Jammu

The Tribune Group of Newspapers, in association with Dalhousie Public School (DPS), will organise “Dalhousie Day” in Jammu on Monday.

The day-long event will bring together alumni, families and parents seeking admission for their children, with the aim of strengthening the school’s connect with people across the Jammu region.

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The event will be inaugurated by Jammu Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa at Hotel Vivanta, Jammu City Centre. It will provide families with an opportunity to interact with the school’s leadership and learn about its academic programmes, boarding facilities, future pathways and admission process.

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The organisers have invited families from across the region to meet the DPS leadership and obtain first-hand information about the school through direct interaction.

Established in 1970, DPS is a CBSE-affiliated boarding school with two campuses, the Dalhousie Campus in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and the New Chandigarh Campus near Siswan Forest in Punjab. The school follows the philosophy of “the whole child for the whole future”.

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“I will be in Jammu on Monday to meet parents, students and our alumni in person. I look forward to answering your questions about our campuses, our pathways and what it means to prepare the whole child for the whole future. Come with your questions and leave knowing Dalhousie a little better,” said Jatinder Singh, Principal of the Dalhousie Campus.

The Jammu event follows a similar programme held in Leh on Friday, which witnessed participation from families across the town.