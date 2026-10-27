Dalhousie Day connects Jammu families with legacy of learning

Jammu on Monday hosted ‘Dalhousie Day’, where multiple families, alumni and parents came together for a day-long event aimed at strengthening the bond between the school and locals.

The event was organised by The Tribune Group of Newspapers in association with Dalhousie Public School. Senior members of The Tribune Group and the Dalhousie Public School management were present during the event.

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Families from Jammu participated in the event to know more about the prestigious school. At the event, alumni also shared their experience of studying there.

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The event also provided prospective students and their parents an opportunity to interact with the school leadership and explore academic and residential schooling opportunities.

Amit Sharma, General Manager of The Tribune Group of Newspapers, said that Jammu occupies a special place in the cultural and educational landscape of the country. “Its rich heritage, vibrant community and strong emphasis on education are a source of pride. It is therefore particularly meaningful that we are here today to engage with the people of this region on a subject that shapes the future of every society — the education of our children.”

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Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, Chairman of Dalhousie Public School, said, “Jammu and Dalhousie share a deep regard for family, togetherness and the values that connect generations. This gathering was an opportunity to celebrate that bond, bringing parents, children and alumni together as one extended Dalhousie family, united by the hope of giving our children strong roots and the confidence to find their own way.”

Jatinder Singh, Principal of the Dalhousie campus, said, “Choosing a boarding school is a deeply personal decision for a family. Dalhousie Day in Jammu offered parents an opportunity to understand how academic learning, care and everyday school life work together to help children become confident, responsible and independent.”

On Friday, a similar event was held in Leh of Ladakh, where families and alumni from the region took part.