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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Dalhousie Day brings families, alumni together in Jammu

Dalhousie Day brings families, alumni together in Jammu

Families from Jammu attend event to learn more about Dalhousie Public School, while alumni share their experiences of studying at the prestigious school

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 08:52 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Attendees during the event in Jammu on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Jammu hosted ‘Dalhousie Day’ on Monday, bringing together families, alumni and parents for a day-long event aimed at strengthening the bond between the school and the local community.

The event was organised by The Tribune Group of Newspapers in association with Dalhousie Public School. Senior members of The Tribune Group and the school management were present on the occasion.

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Families from Jammu attended the event to learn more about the prestigious school, while alumni shared their experiences of studying there.

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Attendees during the event in Jammu on Monday. Tribune Photo

Attendees during the event in Jammu on Monday. Tribune Photo

The event also provided prospective students and their parents with an opportunity to interact with the school leadership and explore academic and residential schooling opportunities.

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Amit Sharma, General Manager of The Tribune Group of Newspapers, said, “Jammu occupies a special place in the cultural and educational landscape of the country. Its rich heritage, vibrant community and strong emphasis on education are sources of pride. It is, therefore, particularly meaningful that we are here today to engage with the people of this region on a subject that shapes the future of every society — the education of our children.”

Families from Jammu learn more about Dalhousie Public School during the event on Monday. Tribune Photo

Families from Jammu learn more about Dalhousie Public School during the event on Monday. Tribune Photo

Dr (Capt) GS Dhillon, Chairman of Dalhousie Public School, said, “Jammu and Dalhousie share a deep regard for family, togetherness and the values that connect generations. This gathering was an opportunity to celebrate that bond, bringing parents, children and alumni together as one extended Dalhousie family, united by the hope of giving our children strong roots and the confidence to find their own way.”

Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Group of Newspapers, with Jatinder Singh, Principal, Dalhousie Public School, at the event in Jammu on Monday. Tribune Photo

Amit Sharma, General Manager, The Tribune Group of Newspapers, with Jatinder Singh, Principal, Dalhousie Public School, at the event in Jammu on Monday. Tribune Photo

Jatinder Singh, Principal of the Dalhousie campus, said, “Choosing a boarding school is a deeply personal decision for a family. Dalhousie Day in Jammu offered parents an opportunity to understand how academic learning, pastoral care and everyday school life work together to help children become confident, responsible and independent.”

A similar event was held in Leh, Ladakh, on Friday, with families and alumni from the region participating in the gathering.

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