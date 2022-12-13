Damaged in landslide two years ago, Poonch school building awaits repair

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 12

Students of a primary school in the Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) that was damaged two years ago are forced to study on the roof of a private house as the Education Department has failed to repair the school building.

The school in Pathantir village was completely destroyed due to a major landslide. As the schools were closed due to the outbreak of Covid that time, there were no casualties. A retired Army personnel allowed the students to study at his newly built home after the classes resumed.

The school has 29 students and two teachers.

Zamurad Hussain Shah, at whose house the school is now running, says he had thought that the Education Department would repair the building in a few weeks and students would have a place to study. “However, despite repeated requests from villagers, the government has failed to repair the school,” said Shah.

Shaban Khan, sarpanch, says that the Education Department has been asked several times to repair the school building but to no avail. “Classes are being conducted on the roof of a house. There is no playing area for children and during rain, they have to be sent back home,” says Khan.

He says most of the people in the village are poor and dependent on agriculture.

Puran Chand, zonal education officer, Mendhar, says the issue has been forwarded to the Education Department and funds will be allocated in coming weeks for its repair. “The issue of requirement of funds was raised earlier also, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. The school building will be repaired soon,” added the zonal education officer.