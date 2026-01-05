Dams on Chenab: Khattar reviews 3 more hydro projects in J-K, concludes visit

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday concluded his review of six hydropower projects India is expediting and building on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir after the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

Khattar has reviewed Salal, Swalkot and Ratle projects on the Chenab, one of the three western rivers allocated to Pakistan under the 1960 IWT, which India has held in abeyance starting April 23 after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Today Khattar reviewed three more projects -- 1000 MW Pakal Dul, 624 MW Kiru and 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric projects — in Chenab in Kishtwar district.

After the review, Khattar said, “An inspection and review of the progress of the Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) hydroelectric projects located in Kishtwar was conducted. Necessary directives were issued to the officials and engineers to ensure the completion of work in these two important projects in accordance with high quality, safety standards, and the stipulated timeline.

These projects will not only establish a new benchmark in the production of green and renewable energy in Jammu and Kashmir but also strengthen regional development and infrastructure, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local people. “

The minister added that on the second day of his Jammu and Kashmir visit, an inspection of the 1000 MW Pakal Dul Power Station located in Kishtwar district was also conducted. During the inspection, an in-depth observation and detailed review of the power station’s operational status, safety arrangements, production capacity, and technical activities was carried out in the company of senior officials.

“As one of the ambitious energy infrastructure projects in the region, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project will play an important role in the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir in the times to come,” he said, as India prepares to ramp up storage of water from the western rivers and manage the flow of water to Pakistan.

Late Sunday, the Minister also visited National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s NHPC’s 240 MW Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar, and was briefed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects) and Ramesh Mukhiya, Managing Director, Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPP).

Dams on the Chenab which Khattar reviewed

Salal (690 MW): Sedimentation removal being done since May last.

Sawalkot (1856 MW): Approved in October 2025 by environment ministry

Ratle: (850 MW)

Pakal Dul (1000 MW)

Kiru (624 MW)

Kwar (540 MW)

Dulhasti (260 MW)