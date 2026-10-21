Darbar Move: Jammu Secretariat to reopen on November 2

The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed departments concerned to put in place elaborate logistical, security and medical arrangements for the annual Darbar Move, with the Civil Secretariat scheduled to reopen in Jammu on November 2.

The shifting of the secretariat from Srinagar to Jammu will begin on October 31, with employees travelling in designated convoys. The authorities have been asked to ensure the availability of mobile workshops, cranes and spare buses to deal with any breakdowns en route.

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As per an order issued by the J&K government, the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC) will make available a sufficient number of buses in good condition to transport employees on October 31 and November 1.

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“Tickets shall be issued by the JKSRTC in advance from October 27, both from the Civil Secretariat and the main booking counters of the corporation. JKSRTC shall ensure that one crane and two empty buses accompany each convoy on the respective days so that employees do not face inconvenience due to breakdowns. Mobile workshops shall also accompany the convoy,” the order stated.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has also been asked to establish the winter secretariat in Srinagar. All administrative secretaries have been directed to furnish details of employees to be retained at the Civil Secretariat there, comprising one gazetted and four non-gazetted officials from each department.

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“No official shall be retained by any department without the prior approval of the competent authority. While retaining one gazetted officer and four non-gazetted officials at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, departments shall give preference to female employees and those with serious medical conditions, wherever feasible,” the order stated.

Departments have also been directed to identify one room each at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and submit the requisite information to the GAD for issuing orders regarding allotment of accommodation to the retained employees during the winter session.

Each employee participating in the Darbar Move will also be paid a special move travel allowance of Rs 25,000.

The J&K Police will escort the convoys carrying employees along the route to their respective destinations. The police have also been directed to ensure that the convoys are given precedence while crossing the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel and the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee tunnel.

The Director General of Police, J&K, will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies in this regard.

The Health and Medical Education Department will make arrangements for medical aid facilities at Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Chenani, Udhampur and Jhajjar Kotli on the days employees travel from Srinagar to Jammu.

The Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, has been asked to issue necessary instructions to the directorates of the Kashmir and Jammu divisions to ensure the required medical facilities along the route.