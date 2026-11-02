Darbar Move: J&K Government offices reopen in Jammu on Nov 2

The authorities have completed preparations to facilitate the stay of government employees in Jammu for the next six months. Convoys carrying employees have already arrived in the city, which is ready to host the government machinery.

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The Civil Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other key government functionaries, including ministers, has undergone the requisite renovation and maintenance work ahead of its reopening. Government buildings and residential accommodation for employees have also been renovated.

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The administration has also undertaken various civic improvement works across Jammu, including road repairs, blacktopping, painting of road dividers, cleaning of footpaths and removal of accumulated debris.

Offices following a five-day work week closed in Srinagar on October 30, while those observing a six-day schedule ceased functioning after office hours on October 31.

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Security arrangements have also been strengthened ahead of the reopening. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in key areas of the city, while security has been stepped up along important roads and other vital installations.

The Darbar Move, introduced by the Dogra rulers in 1872, was aimed at allowing the administration to escape the harsh winter conditions of the Kashmir Valley by shifting its base to Jammu during the colder months. The practice continued after Independence and evolved into an important administrative and economic link between the two regions.

However, the tradition was discontinued in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration, citing the transition to e-office and the need to save crores of rupees in expenditure. The decision triggered criticism, particularly from the business community in Jammu, which viewed the biannual movement of the administration as a significant source of economic activity.

The Omar Abdullah-led government restored the Darbar Move in October 2025, fulfilling an electoral promise and reviving the decades-old administrative arrangement between Jammu and Kashmir.