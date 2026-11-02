DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Darbar Move: J&K Government offices reopen in Jammu on Nov 2

Darbar Move: J&K Government offices reopen in Jammu on Nov 2

Authorities complete preparations to facilitate the stay of government employees in Jammu for the next six months

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:43 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
View of Civil Secretariat Jammu. FILE
Advertisement
Jammu is set to regain its administrative prominence as the Civil Secretariat and other government offices reopen in the winter capital on Monday, marking the return of the Darbar Move after six months of government functioning in Srinagar.

The authorities have completed preparations to facilitate the stay of government employees in Jammu for the next six months. Convoys carrying employees have already arrived in the city, which is ready to host the government machinery.

Advertisement

The Civil Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister and other key government functionaries, including ministers, has undergone the requisite renovation and maintenance work ahead of its reopening. Government buildings and residential accommodation for employees have also been renovated.

Advertisement

The administration has also undertaken various civic improvement works across Jammu, including road repairs, blacktopping, painting of road dividers, cleaning of footpaths and removal of accumulated debris.

Offices following a five-day work week closed in Srinagar on October 30, while those observing a six-day schedule ceased functioning after office hours on October 31.

Advertisement

Security arrangements have also been strengthened ahead of the reopening. Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in key areas of the city, while security has been stepped up along important roads and other vital installations.

The Darbar Move, introduced by the Dogra rulers in 1872, was aimed at allowing the administration to escape the harsh winter conditions of the Kashmir Valley by shifting its base to Jammu during the colder months. The practice continued after Independence and evolved into an important administrative and economic link between the two regions.

However, the tradition was discontinued in 2021 by the Lieutenant Governor-led administration, citing the transition to e-office and the need to save crores of rupees in expenditure. The decision triggered criticism, particularly from the business community in Jammu, which viewed the biannual movement of the administration as a significant source of economic activity.

The Omar Abdullah-led government restored the Darbar Move in October 2025, fulfilling an electoral promise and reviving the decades-old administrative arrangement between Jammu and Kashmir.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts