Day-12 hearing on Article 370: ‘When are you holding elections in J&K?’ Supreme Court asks Centre

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 29

Terming restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir as important, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out the roadmap and timeframe for restoring its statehood and holding elections there.

“When are you going to have elections? Restoration of democracy is important… We need a statement from the Central Government on this. Is there a timeframe? Is there a roadmap? Please tell us what’s the roadmap for this?” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta -- who represented the Centre.

“I have taken instructions and the instructions are that the UT is not a permanent feature (of Jammu and Kashmir)… But I will make a positive statement the day after tomorrow,” Mehta told the Bench. He, however, clarified that Ladakh would remain a UT.

Maintaining that the current status Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory was temporary, the Centre had on Monday told the Supreme Court that its statehood will be restored. “It’s necessary that for some time it (J&K) remains under the Union as a Union Territory. The Hon'ble Home Minister has said in the House that this is a temporary measure. Ultimately, J&K will become a state,” Mehta had submitted.

As Mehta reiterated the Centre’s stand, the Bench on Tuesday said it was crucial for the Government to clarify the roadmap and timeframe for restoration of Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood and holding elections there.

The Bench – which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant – would resume hearing on Thursday when the Centre was expected to give a substantive response to the queries raised by the Bench.

On the 12th day of hearing on petitions challenging nullification of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir; and Ladakh, the Bench sought to know if Parliament had the powers under Article 3 to convert an existing Indian state into a union territory.

“Does clause (a) of Article 3 contemplate a situation where the entire territory of a state can be turned into a UT?” the CJI asked.

“How do you contemplate converting a state into a UT? And if that can't be done, can you do that by carving out a UT and making others also UTs?” asked Justice Kaul.

Maintaining that there was no restriction on Parliament’s power in this regard, Mehta gave the examples of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh which became UTs first before becoming states.

Describing the case of Jammu and Kashmir as a complicated one, Mehta said it’s a border state where certain parts of its territory were occupied by Pakistan and a large number of people died in terrorism faced by India in the last several decades.

“There are several considerations - one of the considerations is how to bring youth into the mainstream. What we see today is a result of the blueprint we have. After this decision, there were elections which took place of district development councils. There are 34000 elected people. Democracy is going to the grassroots. There are a large number of schemes introduced. The youth which used to be employed by the interests not amenable to India- terror groups, etc, are gainfully employed. There is a blueprint and I'll show that blue print,” Mehta submitted.

The CJI noted that the J&K Constitution was always meant to be subservient to India's. “It's not a document which can be equivalent (to the Indian Constitution),” Justice Chandrachud said.

