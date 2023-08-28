Day after Jammu bandh, 26 protesters released

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 27

A day after several organisations observed the shutdown in Jammu, the police released 26 members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) from the Kathua jail on Sunday. They were detained days ago for protesting against the collection of toll at Sarore on the Jammu-Pathankot highway. On their arrival to Jammu, the leaders of the YRS were accorded a welcome by local residents and political leaders.

There was a sense of anger among the residents after the detention of the YRS members who demanded suspension of toll collection as a major portion of the highway was damaged due to which the traffic had been diverted since July 19.

During a protest on August 21 by the YRS demanding the removal of the Sarore toll plaza, several of its activists were detained for violating restrictions around the toll plaza. “We are thankful to the people for coming on roads for our release. Our core committee will meet shortly to decide the future course of action,” YRS president Vikram Singh said after his release.

