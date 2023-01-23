Day after Jammu blasts, NIA team inspects site

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 22

A special team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday inspected the site of the twin blasts here. Back-to-back blasts in Narwal on the outskirts of the city had left nine persons injured on Saturday.

The team inspected the vehicles on which the suspected IEDs were planted to ascertain if sticky explosives were used. It collected samples of splinters and other debris.

The team included forensic experts, who will assist the J&K Police in the probe. A team of the State Investigation Agency (SIA) had visited the site yesterday.

Sources said the NIA team would determine if the suspected IEDs were planted on the vehicles with the help of magnets or were kept inside, besides ascertaining the type of explosives used.

A senior police officer said, “The NIA, SIA, police and the Army are working in a coordinated manner. The security agencies are working hard to thwart any designs of ultras ahead of Republic Day.” All business establishments in Narwal remained shut as the security forces were deployed in the area for complete sanitisation. At least 12 persons from different parts of the city were questioned. These men, mostly history-sheeters, either live near the blast site or had links with terror groups in the past. Some residents of an adjoining slum area were also questioned.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha held a security review briefing in which top police and administrative officials participated. Security in districts which recently witnessed terror activities have tightened ahead of the Republic Day. Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal held a meeting with officials of the CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies. Meanwhile, another mysterious blast took place on Friday night in a truck at Bajalta, injuring a constable.

NIA sources said a broken mobile phone was recovered from the debris and two damaged vehicles were seized by the forensics team of the J&K Police.

