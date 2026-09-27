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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Day after J&K Assembly uproar, LoP Sharma meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Day after J&K Assembly uproar, LoP Sharma meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Says discussed key issues related to J&K, including security, law and order, development and matters concerning the ongoing Assembly session

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Srinagar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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J&K LoP and BJP leader Sunil Sharma meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday.
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Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Sunil Sharma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday, a day after the Assembly witnessed heated exchanges over a resolution seeking restoration of statehood.

The meeting comes after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Assembly urging the Government of India to restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering protests by BJP legislators during the ongoing Autumn Session.

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The BJP has accused the National Conference of using the statehood demand to revive its 2000 autonomy resolution, a charge rejected by the ruling party. Omar Abdullah has maintained that restoration of statehood is an issue concerning all residents of Jammu and Kashmir and should receive unanimous support.

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In a post on X, Sharma said he discussed key issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, including security, law and order, development and matters concerning the ongoing Assembly session.

He said the Home Minister reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to peace, development and prosperity in the Union Territory and assured all possible support in addressing the concerns of the people.

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Sharma has frequently travelled to New Delhi for consultations with senior BJP leadership and the Home Minister.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also met Amit Shah in the national capital. Their discussions focused on restoration of statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations and other matters related to governance and public welfare.

Since assuming office in 2024, the National Conference government has repeatedly pressed for restoration of statehood, while the Centre has maintained that the move would be undertaken at an “appropriate time”.

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