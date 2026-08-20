Day after Kashmir remark, Gor heads to Ladakh on maiden visit

A day after visiting Kashmir, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in Ladakh on Thursday on his maiden visit to the Union Territory, which shares its boundaries with China and Pakistan.

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Upon his arrival at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport in Leh, the US Ambassador was escorted in a large security convoy. This is the first visit by a senior US diplomat to Ladakh since it became a Union Territory in 2019. Heavy security was deployed around the areas visited by Gor.

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Gor reached Leh directly from Srinagar after his morning flight was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. The delay had triggered speculation that his scheduled visit to Ladakh might be cancelled. He is staying at a hotel in Leh.

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Gor’s visit to Kashmir, where he also met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assumed significance as he described Kashmir as an “important part of India”.

After arriving in Leh, Gor undertook river rafting at the confluence of the Zanskar and Indus rivers. He covered a significant distance by raft from Tsogti to Sangam, during which he witnessed the region’s adventure tourism landscape.

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His Ladakh itinerary focused on experiencing the Union Territory’s distinctive landscape and rich cultural heritage.

Gor had said on Wednesday that the US would reconsider its travel advisories concerning J&K in view of measures taken by the Central and UT governments to improve the security situation and make the region safer for visitors.

Reports had suggested that Gor was also expected to meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. However, sources said no such meeting had been scheduled.

The visit of the US Ambassador assumes geopolitical significance as it comes at a time when Ladakh remains one of India’s strategically sensitive frontier regions.

Ladakh shares the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China along its eastern frontier and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in the west. Eastern Ladakh has remained particularly in focus since the 2020 Galwan clash between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Gor did not interact with the media in Ladakh till late evening. His interaction with the media in Srinagar on Wednesday, during which he said Kashmir was an “important part of India”, created a buzz, following which Pakistan also lodged a protest with the US.

It’s between US & Pak: Omar on summoning of Charge d’Affaires

Pakistan’s summoning of US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor’s remarks is a matter between the two countries, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned the US Charge d’Affaires and lodged a “strong demarche” over remarks by Gor regarding Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the Union Territory.

Gor said Jammu and Kashmir was an important part of India, and that the US would reconsider the advisories on travel to the place as Central Government and Abdullah had taken steps to make it a safer place. “That (the demarche) is a matter between Pakistan and the US. Neither you nor I can do anything about it. Whatever the US Ambassador (to India) said, he has said it. It is now between those two countries,” Abdullah told reporters when asked about Pakistan’s protest.

The CM also refused to be drawn into the war of words with his alliance partner Congress, which said there should not be a third-party intervention on Jammu and Kashmir as it was an integral part of India.

“I am not getting into this. Congress has their point of view; they are a political party, the largest Opposition party. They have a point of view and are entitled to it. I am not going to get into a war of words over this. What can I say on that?” he said.

(With agency inputs)