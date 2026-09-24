Day after row, tributes paid to last Dogra ruler across J&K on 131st birth anniv

Different social and political groups on Wednesday paid tributes to the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, on his 131st birth anniversary.

The celebrations came amid a controversy over a demand in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the withdrawal of the public holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary.

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The BJP opposed the demand and asserted that the holiday, declared by the J&K administration in 2022 following a prolonged agitation led by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), should not be cancelled.

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On Tuesday, NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi sought restoration of a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and said that, if it was not restored, the holiday marking Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary should be withdrawn. BJP members opposed the suggestion and later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid tributes to the Maharaja with J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma leading the tributes at different locations in Jammu.

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Sat Sharma said that Maharaja Hari Singh occupies a unique and enduring place in the history, heritage and public life of Jammu and Kashmir, and that his vision, courage and commitment towards the people continue to inspire generations.

Sunil Sharma said that the people’s Maharaja would always be remembered for his courage, administrative vision and efforts towards the welfare of his subjects. He said that his contribution to Jammu and Kashmir’s history and the preservation of its cultural and institutional heritage cannot be overlooked.

J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, along with J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and senior party leaders, paid tributes to the Maharaja at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

Ashok Koul said that his contribution to Jammu and Kashmir would always be remembered. He said the Maharaja would be remembered as a man of sheer will and determination who pursued progressive policies for his citizens.

Koul said, “Maharaja Hari Singh, a Hindu King who ruled over a Muslim-majority state, is often described primarily in these terms. However, it is important, in the context of the present, to recognise how the Maharaja rose above communal stereotyping and stood by his words: ‘Justice is my religion’, his first statement after assuming the high office in 1925.” He said Maharaja Hari Singh did not discriminate between his Hindu and Muslim subjects.

In Jammu, social organisations also held events at different locations to pay tributes to the Maharaja.

(With agency inputs)