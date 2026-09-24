DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Day after row, tributes paid to last Dogra ruler across J&K on 131st birth anniv

Day after row, tributes paid to last Dogra ruler across J&K on 131st birth anniv

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
YRS members celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh in Jammu on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

Different social and political groups on Wednesday paid tributes to the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Maharaja Hari Singh, on his 131st birth anniversary.

The celebrations came amid a controversy over a demand in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for the withdrawal of the public holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary.

Advertisement

The BJP opposed the demand and asserted that the holiday, declared by the J&K administration in 2022 following a prolonged agitation led by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS), should not be cancelled.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi sought restoration of a holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and said that, if it was not restored, the holiday marking Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary should be withdrawn. BJP members opposed the suggestion and later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid tributes to the Maharaja with J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly Sunil Sharma leading the tributes at different locations in Jammu.

Advertisement

Sat Sharma said that Maharaja Hari Singh occupies a unique and enduring place in the history, heritage and public life of Jammu and Kashmir, and that his vision, courage and commitment towards the people continue to inspire generations.

Sunil Sharma said that the people’s Maharaja would always be remembered for his courage, administrative vision and efforts towards the welfare of his subjects. He said that his contribution to Jammu and Kashmir’s history and the preservation of its cultural and institutional heritage cannot be overlooked.

J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, along with J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and senior party leaders, paid tributes to the Maharaja at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

Ashok Koul said that his contribution to Jammu and Kashmir would always be remembered. He said the Maharaja would be remembered as a man of sheer will and determination who pursued progressive policies for his citizens.

Koul said, “Maharaja Hari Singh, a Hindu King who ruled over a Muslim-majority state, is often described primarily in these terms. However, it is important, in the context of the present, to recognise how the Maharaja rose above communal stereotyping and stood by his words: ‘Justice is my religion’, his first statement after assuming the high office in 1925.” He said Maharaja Hari Singh did not discriminate between his Hindu and Muslim subjects.

In Jammu, social organisations also held events at different locations to pay tributes to the Maharaja.

(With agency inputs)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts