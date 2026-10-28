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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Days after Cabinet expansion, Jammu and Kashmir ministers get portfolios

Days after Cabinet expansion, Jammu and Kashmir ministers get portfolios

Deputy CM Choudhary allotted departments of Public Works, Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 10:46 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assigned portfolios to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, PTI file
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the Council of Ministers, which was expanded a day ago.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary has been allotted the departments of Public Works, Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development.

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Ali Mohammad Sagar has been given charge of the departments of Revenue, Power Development, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Election.

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Sakeena Masood Itoo will continue to hold charge of the Health and Medical Education Department and the Social Welfare Department.

Javed Ahmad Rana has been allotted the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, the Tribal Affairs Department and the Transport Department.

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Javid Ahmad Dar has been given charge of the Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining, and Cooperatives departments.

Mir Saifullah will look after the Planning Development and Monitoring Department, the Culture Department, the Youth Services and Sports Department and the ARI and Trainings Department.

Shamim Firdous has been allotted the School Education Department, the Higher Education Department and the Jal Shakti Department.

Altaf Ahmad Wani will be in-charge minister for the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will retain the charge of all the other departments.

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