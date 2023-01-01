Days after encounter, search ops along Samba border

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

Three days after four heavily armed militants were eliminated in an encounter in Jammu, a massive search operation was launched along the international border in Samba district on Saturday to detect if there existed any cross-border tunnel.

Drones deployed Drones were also used during the search activity but no tunnel was found.

Another motive was to ensure security ahead of New Year and Republic Day. Intrusion possibility The search operation was conducted in the wake of the recent encounter. The possibility of infiltration can't be ruled out. — Garu Ram Bhardwaj, DSP

The special operations group (SOG) of the J&K police, along with BSF and CRPF personnel, conducted the search operation in villages along the border. Drones were also used in the areas having dense vegetation.

Intelligence agencies had indicated that the group of four terrorists, which was gunned down in Sidhra area of Jammu on December 28, might have infiltrated before being picked up by a truck whose driver fled before the encounter started.

SOG DSP Garu Ram Bhardwaj said the search operation was conducted in the wake of the recent encounter. “We also wanted to ensure security ahead of the new year and the Republic Day,” he said, adding that the possibility of infiltration by the four killed terrorists couldn’t be ruled out.

The police also interacted with local residents to know about any suspicious activity during the past some days. People were urged to inform security forces whenever they come across any suspicious movement in the area. Contact numbers of officials concerned were also shared with them.

Meanwhile, forensic officials have been trying to establish the identities of the four slain terrorists. As a fire broke out due to intense firing, their bodies were charred and any document they might have been carrying was damaged.