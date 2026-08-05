Days after Kulgam attack, brick-kiln owners take steps for workers’ safety

Days after two workers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terror attack in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, several brick-kiln owners have now taken several steps to ensure the safety of workers.

Advertisement

The two workers were critically injured after a lone militant opened fire on them in the Kelam area of Kulgam last week. They were shifted to a hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Advertisement

While the civil administration, along with the J&K Police, is taking several measures to ensure safety, several brick-kiln owners say they are also taking measures on their own.

Advertisement

“We have now installed CCTV cameras at the brick-kilns to enhance the safety cover for workers,” said a brick-kiln owner. He said that the local police held meetings with them and ordered them to fill the security gaps at the kilns.

Another owner said that they have installed flashlights at the kiln for the night. “We are involved in the security of the kiln. We have increased the night vigil inside the kiln and remain awake during the night hours,” he said.

Advertisement

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police to conduct a comprehensive review of the standard operating procedures put in place for the protection of labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir. He also directed employers to ensure that all workers from other states and Union Territories are provided insurance cover.

Subsequently, the authorities initiated a series of measures to ensure a secure environment, especially for the migrant workers employed across the Kashmir Valley.

Senior police officials in the Valley say apart from kilns, they are working with different people to ensure that security cover is provided to other migrant workers as well.

The J&K Police have already begun identifying the workers and maintaining a record in their particular areas.

Thousands of migrant workers engaged in different sectors arrive in Kashmir every year around March and return to their native places by October. They are currently employed across the Valley in construction, apple orchards, paddy fields and several other sectors.