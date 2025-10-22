DC inspects Tatapani hot spring

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan visited the Tatapani area in subdivision Gool to review the facilities and gather first-hand feedback from visitors about the amenities available at the popular site.

The hot water spring at Tatapani Sangaldan, a natural geothermal marvel, is renowned for its therapeutic and medicinal properties. The spring continuously emits naturally heated water believed to offer relief from various ailments.

Owing to its reputed healing qualities, Tatapani has become a popular wellness destination, attracting visitors from across Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring regions.

The Deputy Commissioner inspected bathing points, changing facilities and sanitation infrastructure, stressing the need to maintain hygiene, cleanliness and safety to enhance the visitor experience. He interacted with tourists and local service providers to discuss infrastructure upgrades and better accessibility.

Khan directed the PWD and RDD Departments to carry out immediate maintenance of roads, sanitation units and approach paths. He instructed officials not to use unsafe or dilapidated structures until fully repaired.

He further directed the sub-divisional administration and police to ensure adequate civil, traffic and security arrangements, particularly during the ongoing peak season.

Highlighting Tatapani’s tourism potential, the DC said the destination would be developed as a clean, sustainable and visitor-friendly health retreat aligned with Ramban district’s eco-tourism goals.

He also emphasised preserving the site’s natural beauty while engaging local youth in tourism-related activities to promote employment and entrepreneurship.