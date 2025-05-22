DC reviews maintenance work on Kishtwar-Paddar road

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan today conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing maintenance works on the Kishtwar–Paddar Road in preparation for the upcoming Machail Mata Yatra-2025.

Advertisement

During the meeting, the DC was apprised that huge building construction material has been dumped on the Kishtwar-Paddar Road by the public, causing nuisance and blocking smooth vehicular movement. The DC directed the Tehsildar Nagseni and Tehsildar Kishtwar, along with the officials from GREF, to ensure clearance of the same at the earliest.

The DC directed Chenab Valley Power Project Limited to undertake immediate repair and corrective measures at the landslide-prone Sinhad Nallah (Pathar Naki) stretch to ensure the safety and uninterrupted movement of pilgrims. He also instructed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to closely monitor the work being executed by CVPPL to maintain quality standards.

Advertisement

The General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) was directed to ensure effective and high-quality maintenance of the entire road stretch to facilitate smooth transit during the Yatra period.