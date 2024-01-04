DC reviews progress of PWD projects in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 3

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary chaired a meeting to review the progress of projects undertaken by different sub divisions of PWD (R&B) department.

The DC took a comprehensive review of physical and financial progress of works taken up by the PWD (R&B) under NABARD, UT-Sector, City and Town, District Development Council, Block Development Council and others. He was updated on the progress, accomplishments, and objectives of various ongoing projects.

The DC directed Executive Engineers (XENs) to pace up the speed of all ongoing works to achieve completion in a time bound manner. He further asked the concerned XENs to mobilise men and machinery for the saturation of all the pending schemes within set timelines.

Issues impeding the developmental projects were also discussed threadbare in the meeting wherein the DC said that inter-department coordination is a must to resolve developmental bottlenecks and timely completion of works. The DC further asked stakeholders to conduct joint inspection of projects to take decisions on-the-spot to resolve the issues, if any.

Further, while taking note of expenditure management, the DC directed to achieve the financial targets within the shortest possible time, and directed for 100 per cent expenditure under different schemes.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Poonch