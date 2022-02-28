DCs asked to fast-track land acquisition cases

Jammu, February 27
Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer has directed deputy commissioners to fast-track pending land acquisition cases of the Army.
Langer has also requested the Army to provide details of the officers dealing with land cases so that the local military authorities (LMAs) are taken on board while giving building permissions.
Langer was reviewing the status of land acquisition, requisition cases of the Army at a meeting of deputy commissioners, senior Army officers and officials from other departments, an official spokesman said on Sunday.
The DCs apprised the divisional commissioner about the present status of each land acquisition case pending in their respective districts. Langer sought case-wise details and directed the officers concerned to expedite and complete the process at the earliest, he said. —
