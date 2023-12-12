DCs told to expedite land acquisition

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and officers of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to review the land acquisition for various road projects being executed in Jammu division by the NHAI.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation; Joint Director Geology and Mining; project directors of NHAI, and other officers concerned, while concerned deputy commissioners participated through video conferencing.

Kumar inquired about the overall progress of the road projects and pending issues of land acquisition.

Asking district administrations to provide encumbrance free land to NHAI, Kumar directed the DCs to resolve the issues on priority for smooth execution of work on road projects. He also directed them for completing the disbursement of land acquisition compensation.

The NHAI functionaries were asked to stay in constant touch with concerned Deputy Commissioners for resolving the issues. They were asked to expedite the pace of work on all the executed road projects for their timely completion.

