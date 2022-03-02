DDC member in Rajouri donates salary to widows

Jammu, March 1
Thakur Rameshwar Singh, a District Development Council (DDC) member from Danghri block in Rajouri, has donated his entire salary to widows.
Singh, who won on the NC ticket in December 2020, distributed cheques for Rs 2,000 each to nearly 150 widows in Kalakote of Rajouri district at an event. The beneficiaries hail from 67 panchayats of Dhangri block. —
Tribune Shorts
