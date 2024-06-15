Deaddiction centre shut over violation of norms

Jammu, June 14
Authorities ordered the immediate closure of a drug de-addiction centre here on Friday for violating norms and guidelines, an official said.
The spokesperson of the District Registering Authority for Clinical Establishments has ordered the closure of the Parivartan Foundation Drug De-addiction Centre, situated at Garhi village in Domana.
During a surprise inspection of the institution, he said severe irregularities and significant operational deficiencies were observed while the unprofessional management of the centre was also noted and taken into consideration.
To ensure the protection of the inmates from future inconvenience and mistreatment, Convenor, District Registering Authority, has issued an order for immediate closure of the Centre. He said arrangements have been made to transfer the inmates to alternative government institutions for their care and rehabilitation. Concurrently, a show-cause notice has been served to Mashwara Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, Purkhoo, due to the revelation of certain discrepancies in their facility during a similar surprise inspection.
