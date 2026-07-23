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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Death toll in flash-floods rises to 26 in Jammu region as woman’s body recovered in Poonch

Death toll in flash-floods rises to 26 in Jammu region as woman’s body recovered in Poonch

With the latest recovery, the death toll in Poonch district has risen to 17, the highest among the affected districts and a total of 26 in the Jammu region

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 04:49 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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A damaged footbridge over the Lidder River following flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall, in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, July 23, 2026. Image credits/PTI
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The death toll in the recent rain-triggered flash floods and landslides across Jammu region rose to 26 on Thursday with the recovery of the body of a 25-year-old woman from Poonch district, officials said.

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The body of Khalida Kouser, wife of Yasar Iqbal of Murrah village, was recovered near the Fazalabad footbridge in Surankote during a search operation. She had been washed away in the devastating flash floods that struck the area on the night of July 18, they said.

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Officials said the decomposed body was shifted to the Sub-district hospital in Surankote, where the village lambardar, Zakir Hussain, identified it. After completing legal formalities, they said the body was handed over to her family for the last rites.

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With the latest recovery, the death toll in Poonch district has risen to 17, the highest among the affected districts and a total of 26 in the Jammu region, they said.

Overall, 29 people have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents across Jammu and Kashmir, including two deaths in Bandipora district and one in Budgam district in the Kashmir valley.

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Those, who died in the flash floods in Murrah hamlet on the night of July 18 include 59-year-old Noor Safia, wife of Mohd Latief, 16-year-old son Sajad Ahmed son, Haqnawaz Ahmed (11), Shahnawaz Ahmed (11), daughter Khalda Kouser wife of Yasar Iqbal (25) and grandchild 2-year-old Sofian, and other kins Bano Bi, wife of Mohd Hussain (60) and Mohd Akram, son of Mohd Liaqat (7).

Officials said search operations are continuing as six people are still missing.

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