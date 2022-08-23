Death toll in terror attack on Army camp in Rajouri rises to 5

Jammu, August 22
The number of dead soldiers in Rajouri terrorist attack rose to five as another jawan succumbed at the Northern Command’s military hospital in Udhampur, officials here said on Monday.
On August 11, two terrorists had attacked the Army camp in Rajouri, killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen’ to J&K after more than three years. Both terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down.
“Havildar Satpal Singh succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night,” an officer said. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Command Hospital, Udhampur, and later his mortal remains were taken to his hometown in Rajasthan. “The Army salutes the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest tradition of the force,” the Defence PRO in Jammu said.
