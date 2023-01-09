Debt-ridden family fakes death, caught

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Earlier believed to have been killed in a mishap in Doda district last month, a man, his wife and their minor daughter have been found in Panchkula district of Haryana.

Residents of Sengoi village in Bhaderwah, Manjeet Singh, his wife Sonia Devi and their six-year-old daughter were travelling in a car to Jammu from their village on December 20. Later, the car was found fallen in the Chenab river near Gadsoo.

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said a massive search operation was conducted to trace the bodies as all of them were believed to be dead. A broken number plate of the vehicle, two identity cards of Manjeet Singh and a purse were found. The police later came to know that Manjeet had taken a loan of nearly Rs 30 lakh. His financial condition was not good. Later, the family was brought from Panchkula. The police have initiated legal proceedings against Manjeet Singh.