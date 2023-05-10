 Decks cleared for commencement of trial of Kathua gangrape-murder accused Shubam Sangra in Punjab court : The Tribune India

Decks cleared for commencement of trial of Kathua gangrape-murder accused Shubam Sangra in Punjab court

Sangra was among eight accused arrested in connection with gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district

Decks cleared for commencement of trial of Kathua gangrape-murder accused Shubam Sangra in Punjab court

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file



PTI

Srinagar, May 10

Decks have been cleared for commencement of trial of Shubam Sangra, accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case of 2018, at a court in Punjab after he was declared an adult by Supreme Court last November.

Sangra was among eight accused arrested in connection with the sensational gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 24, the Supreme Court disposed of a miscellaneous application, arising out of its impugned final judgment of November 16, 2022, and directed that the further trial of Sangra, pending before the court of sessions judge, Kathua, will commence in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge in Pathankot in Punjab.

The court in Kathua is scheduled to hear the case for the final disposal on May 23 in light of the Supreme Court decision.

Though the trial was expected to begin in Pathakot as per a Supreme Court order of 2018, the crime branch submitted its charge sheet against Sangra under various Sections, including murder, rape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement before the chief judicial magistrate in Kathua.

The Kathua court has fixed May 23 as the next date of hearing in the case. The crime branch will inform the court about the Supreme Court order.

Sangra was also shifted from a juvenile home to Kathua Jail after the crime branch served the Supreme court order of November 2022 in which he was declared as an adult.

The Crime Branch charge sheet detailed Sangra’s alleged involvement in the horrific crime. It said Sangra was responsible for an overdose of sedatives forcibly administered to the girl, rendering her “incapacitated” to resist sexual assault as well as her murder.

“She was forcefully administered five tablets of Clonazepam of 0.5 mg each on January 11, 2018 which is higher than the safe therapeutic dose. Subsequently more tablets were given...The signs and symptoms of an overdose may include drowsiness, confusion, impaired coordination, slow reflexes, slowed or stopped breathing, coma (loss of consciousness) and death,” a medical expert was quoted as saying in the charge sheet.

The peak concentration of clonazepam is achieved in the blood after one hour to 90 minutes of oral administration and its absorption is complete, “irrespective of administered either with or without food”, according to the concluding opinion.

Doctors were of the opinion that tablets given to the girl could have pushed her into a state of shock or coma.

The crime branch had filed a complaint (a charge sheet in case of juvenile) when he was lodged at the correctional home in Kathua as per the laid down norms under the law.

Sangra, who had been filing petitions at various courts, finally got caught when an application for a birth certificate led to the unravelling of the conspiracy to proclaim him as a juvenile.

With Sangra being tried in the gang rape-murder case, the quest for justice for the girl who was smothered to death in captivity in January 2018 takes a decisive turn.

The inconsistencies in dates and false information in the application for birth certificate filed by Sangra’s father on April 15, 2004 were crucial in nailing the lie.

The affidavit filed in the court cited the inconsistencies in the application to buttress its claim that Sangra was a juvenile. This was submitted in court along with medical reasons by the Crime Branch, which was contesting the trial court’s decision to treat Sangra as a minor.

Sangra’s father applied at the tehsildar’s office in Hiranagar, Jammu for birth certificates of his three children. Police said the date of birth of the eldest child, a boy, was stated to be November 23, 1997, that of a daughter was February 21, 1998, and Shubam Sangra October 23, 2002.

The difference in the birth days of the two elder children was just two months and 28 days, “which by any medical standard is impossible”, the affidavit states.

This, it says, indicates the father’s casual approach in furnishing the particulars of the dates of birth.

Moreover, no place of birth was mentioned for the older two, but Sangra was stated to be born in a Hiranagar hospital. A subsequent investigation did not corroborate this, officials said.

The painstaking investigation, which resulted in the affidavit, was backed by a report of a board of medical experts that determined Sangra’s age as not less than 19 and not more than 23 on January 10, 2018 when the brutal assault took place, they said.

The case was transferred out of Jammu and Kashmir and shifted to Pathankot on orders from the Supreme Court on May 7, 2018.

The special court on June 10, 2019 sentenced three men to life imprisonment “till last breath” - Sanji Ram, the mastermind and caretaker of the ‘devasthanam’ (temple) where the crime took place, special police officer Deepak Khajuria and a civilian named Parvesh Kumar.

Three other accused—Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma—were convicted for destruction of evidence to cover up the crime and handed down five years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine each. They are out on parole.

The seventh accused, Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanji Ram, was acquitted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

2
World

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan's arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander's house in Lahore

3
Nation

NCB officer involved in Aryan Khan drugs case sacked from service in separate matter

4
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on plea seeking directions to declare posts occupied by 31 IPS officers as unauthorised

5
Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC extends interim bail of TV journalist Bhawana Kishore; 2 others get relief

7
Himachal

Snowfall: 3,000 stranded near Atal Tunnel rescued

8
Nation

Ahead of G20 meet in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit employees seek refuge in Jammu

9
Entertainment

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra set to get engaged; check date here

10
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

In four-cornered contest, AAP, Congress, BJP and SAD vying t...

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE updates: Voting on, stakes high for BJP, Congress

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS supporters clash; complaints filed

All three major political parties in the state -- BJP, Congr...

Imran Khan's Wednesday hearing to take place at location of his custody, say police

Imran Khan’s supporters plan march to capital to protest against his arrest

Khan will not be brought to court and his scheduled hearing ...


Cities

View All

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

NSG team in Amritsar to probe twin blasts, collects samples

Arhtiyas upset over poor lifting

VB arrests Amritsar ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Accountant murder case solved, 2 held

Amritsar MC not utilising cow cess money for upkeep of stray cattle

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Sec 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Sector 63 allottees can convert 2,100 CHB flats to freehold

Chandigarh MC meet on May 13 for nod to new waste plant

Women applicants for Army Dental Corps get SC relief as more get selected

Lalru: Supervisor’s remains found in kiln furnace

Table tops at 4 places in Chandigarh not as per IRC code

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

Help revive Sahibi river, NGT tells Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi

Kejriwal approves draft policy for regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers in Delhi

Aftab charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

DU to send notice to Rahul over his visit

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll LIVE updates: After Sangrur loss, litmus test for AAP govt in Punjab

Jalandhar byelection LIVE updates: Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong arrested for being present at polling booth after Congress MLA files FIR

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

AAP rejects charges of wrongdoing in Jalandhar bypoll, says Cong, Akali leaders making false accusations

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: All set for free & fair poll

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

‘Operation Vigil’: Police launch extensive checking drive in Ludhiana

After ex-shuttlers raise issue, another synthetic mat laid

Three booked in ‘gangster’ Sukha murder case

Wrong parking most rampant violation in Ludhiana, reveals data

LIT to pass Rs 283.48-cr annual budget

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Patiala MC razes illegal buildings

Seven food samples collected for testing

Patiala: Vigil up, public places with high footfall on police radar

Class IX girl brings laurels

DAV students remember Tagore on anniv