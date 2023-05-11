Decks cleared for trial of Kathua murder accused Shubam Sangra in Punjab court

PTI

Srinagar, May 10

Decks have been cleared for the commencement of trial of Shubam Sangra, an accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case of 2018, in a Punjab court after he was declared an adult by the Supreme Court last November. Sangra was among eight accused arrested in connection with the sensational gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. On April 24, the Supreme Court disposed of a miscellaneous application, arising out of its impugned final judgement of November 16, 2022, and directed that the further trial of Sangra, pending before the court of sessions judge, Kathua, will commence in the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge in Pathankot in Punjab.

The court in Kathua is scheduled to hear the case for the final disposal on May 23 in light of the Supreme Court decision. Though the trial was expected to begin in Pathakot as per a Supreme Court order of 2018, the crime branch submitted its chargesheet against Sangra under various sections including murder, rape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement before the chief judicial magistrate in Kathua.

The Kathua court has fixed May 23 as the next date of hearing in the case. The crime branch will inform the court about the Supreme Court order. Sangra was also shifted from a juvenile home to Kathua jail after the crime branch served the Supreme court order of November 2022 in which he was declared as an adult. The Crime Branch chargesheet detailed Sangra's alleged involvement in the horrific crime. It said Sangra was responsible for an overdose of sedatives forcibly administered to the girl, rendering her "incapacitated" to resist sexual assault as well as her murder.

Sangra, who had been filing petitions at various courts, finally got caught when an application for a birth certificate led to the unravelling of the conspiracy to proclaim him as a juvenile. With Sangra being tried in the gang rape-murder case, the quest for justice for the girl who was smothered to death in captivity in January 2018 takes a decisive turn. The case was transferred out of J&K and shifted to Pathankot on orders from the Supreme Court on May 7, 2018. The special court on June 10, 2019 sentenced three men to life imprisonment "till last breath" — Sanji Ram, special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar. Sub Inspector Anand Dutta, Head Constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma were convicted for destruction of evidence and handed down five years in jail and Rs 50,000 fine each. They are out on parole.

The seventh accused, Vishal Jangotra, son of Sanji Ram, was acquitted.