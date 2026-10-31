Decline in violence not enough, restoration of civil liberties vital for peace: Mirwaiz

Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz referred to a recently released report by the International Crisis Group (ICG) on Jammu and Kashmir, saying its findings deserved serious attention.

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“The International Crisis Group, a respected international organisation working on conflict prevention and resolution, has last week released an important report on J&K. I believe its findings deserve serious attention. The report says that militancy, street protests and violence have declined in recent years, which everyone welcomes, as no one understands the value of peace more than the people of Kashmir, who have suffered enormously over the past several decades,” he said.

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He said the report had also highlighted that a reduction in violence did not necessarily mean that underlying political grievances had been addressed or public confidence restored.

“Security is necessary, and the government has a responsibility to protect lives. But security measures alone cannot provide a lasting answer to a problem that also has deep political and human dimensions,” he said.

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The chief cleric said Kashmir continued to remain one of the most militarised places on earth.

“One of the most disturbing aspects highlighted in the report is the scale of arrests and detentions since 2019. According to the Union Home Ministry's own figures, 3,662 people were arrested under the UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2023, while only 23 convictions were recorded during that period,” he said.

“Justice and compassion cannot be separated from the pursuit of peace. The report also raises concerns about restrictions on political and civic activities, the shrinking space for peaceful expression, curbs on free reporting and a growing feeling of alienation,” he added.