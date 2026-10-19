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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / ‘Deeply problematic’: Ladakh body objects to changes in Ladakh Hill Development Councils

‘Deeply problematic’: Ladakh body objects to changes in Ladakh Hill Development Councils

Leaders in Ladakh have been maintaining that the government should refrain from taking major policy decisions concerning the Union Territory until the ongoing talks conclude

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:42 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Kargil Democratic Alliance leader Sajjad Kargili. File
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The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), one of the two bodies engaged in talks with the Central Government on Ladakh’s demands, has objected to the government’s recent decision to amend the legal terminology, administrative structure and electoral provisions governing the Autonomous Hill Development Councils in the Union Territory.

“At a time when talks are ongoing to negotiate a settlement for Ladakh, including demands for constitutional status and stronger protections for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDCs), it is deeply problematic that the government has chosen to make substantial changes to the composition, powers and functioning of these Councils without consulting the people and stakeholders of Ladakh,” Sajad Kargili, co-chairman of KDA, wrote on X.

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“These changes directly affect the institutions through which local self-government is exercised, making consultation especially important when the future of Ladakh’s political and constitutional arrangements remains under discussion,” he said,

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“The government is effectively changing the institutional framework that these negotiations are meant to address, while giving the Union Territory Administration greater control over the composition and functioning of the Councils.

“This raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to the ongoing dialogue and whether the eventual settlement will secure meaningful autonomy for Ladakh or leave its representative institutions subject to executive discretion,” Kargili said.

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The Centre recently amended the legal terminology, administrative structure and electoral provisions governing the Autonomous Hill Development Councils in Ladakh to align them with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

Under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, the number of elected seats in each Council will be determined by the Ladakh Administration, with a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats.

The administration can nominate up to four members from among women and unrepresented communities, subject to the one-sixth limit of the population, the regulation states.

The leaders in Ladakh have been maintaining that the government should refrain from taking major policy decisions concerning the Union Territory until the ongoing talks conclude.

Officials, however, maintain they “cannot stop addressing people’s ordinary needs and difficulties”.

“We have been appointed here to resolve their problems. We cannot simply lock everything up and leave. The Lieutenant Governor represents the President under the Constitution and has constitutional duties to perform,” Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said last week.

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