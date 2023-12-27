Defence Minister in Jammu today to review situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 26

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Jammu and Rajouri tomorrow to review the preparedness against terrorists.

This comes a day after Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the area and carried out a review meeting with senior commanders on ground. On December 21, four Army soldiers were killed when they were ambushed by terrorists near Surankote in the Rajouri area.

Subsequently, six civilians were picked up for questioning and three of them died in police custody. The Army acted swiftly and shifted a Brigadier, a Colonel and Lt Col. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case on the deaths of three persons.

