Defer LAHDC elections over ‘harsh winter conditions’, Ladakh MP Haneefa Jan writes to LG

Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan has written to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, seeking reconsideration and deferment of the proposed Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) elections in view of the “harsh winter conditions, seasonal migration and the need for a comprehensive revision of electoral rolls”.

In his letter, Jan said several “critical geographical, climatic, logistical and administrative considerations” must be taken into account before announcing the schedule for the forthcoming LAHDC elections.

“Ladakh, owing to its unique geographical location and high-altitude terrain, experiences exceptionally harsh winters, particularly in the districts of Kargil and Leh. The onset of winter brings heavy snowfall, extreme sub-zero temperatures, closure of key roads and frequent disruption of transportation and communication facilities,” he said.

“These conditions posed serious challenges for residents, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas, in reaching polling stations and exercising their democratic franchise,” he added.

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Jan said a significant section of Ladakh’s population, including senior citizens, traders, businesspersons and other residents, traditionally migrated to warmer regions during the winter months.

“A considerable number of students also remain outside Ladakh for higher education, competitive examination preparation and other academic pursuits. Holding elections during this period, without adequately addressing these circumstances, could deprive many eligible voters of a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process,” the MP said.

He said Ladakh’s geographical and demographic realities were substantially different from those of other regions and warranted special consideration while deciding the election schedule.

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Another major concern, the MP wrote, was the limited time available for a comprehensive and transparent revision of electoral rolls.

“Ensuring that every eligible citizen is duly enrolled, that genuine omissions are rectified and that voters are provided sufficient opportunity to verify their particulars is fundamental to the credibility and fairness of any election. Such an important exercise should not be undertaken in haste or merely to meet an arbitrary electoral timeline,” he said.

Jan urged the LG to defer the proposed elections until the winter-related difficulties had subsided and conditions were conducive to public participation.

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He also called for sufficient time to undertake a comprehensive, transparent and inclusive revision of electoral rolls, ensuring that every eligible voter got an opportunity to register and verify their particulars.

The MP further sought consultations with elected representatives, political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the election schedule.

“Undertake appropriate consultations with elected representatives, political parties and other stakeholders before finalising the election schedule. Ensure that the eventual electoral programme takes into account Ladakh’s unique climatic, geographical and logistical challenges so that no section of the population is deprived of its democratic rights,” the MP said.

“I firmly believe that the credibility of democratic institutions rests not merely on the timely conduct of elections but, more importantly, on ensuring that every eligible citizen can participate freely, fairly and without undue hardship,” he said.