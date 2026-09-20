Deferment of NHM strike triggers differences among staff factions

A day after the National Health Mission (NHM) employees deferred their strike for one month following assurance from the government that their demands would be examined, differences surfaced among the employees on Saturday, with one faction questioning the manner in which the agitation was called off.

The NHM employees on Friday deferred their strike after the association got assurance from Health Minister Sakeena Itoo. The announcement of deferment for one month came after a meeting of the employee leaders with the minister and other officials.

Advertisement

The NHM employees’ strike had started on September 9 on the demands of regularisation and salary hike, among others.

Advertisement

The National Health Mission Employees Association (Registered), JK UT, led by Rohit Seth, while addressing the employees in a statement, said, “We assure all NHM employees across J&K that we will not leave you alone to face this situation. We stand with you and will continue to stand with you for your genuine rights, dignity and welfare.”

He said, “It is deeply disappointing that once again, the trust placed in the process has resulted in disappointment. The same pattern that employees have experienced repeatedly in the past cannot be allowed to continue anymore.”

Advertisement

Targeting the leaders who deferred the strike by one month, Seth said, “Let it be absolutely clear: No individual, group or association can bargain away the interests of 12,000–13,000 NHM employees. The future, rights and genuine demands of thousands of employees cannot be treated as a matter of personal negotiation or compromise.”

“From our understanding, the developments on September 18 appear to have been pre-planned, and this has understandably raised serious questions among NHM employees. Our association had extended its support only to stand with the employees and their genuine demands,” Seth said in the statement.

Another association of the NHM employees — National Health Mission Employees Association (Jammu Division) — in a statement said, “Following the written assurance given by the Health Minister in yesterday’s meeting with the UT-level coordination committee of NHM employees, the ongoing strike of NHM employees has been deferred for one month.”

“We have also noticed that, during this period, some sections are trying to spread negativity and confusion among NHM employees by claiming that nothing has been achieved. I would sincerely request all colleagues not to be misled by such narratives. The written assurances obtained from the government are a significant development, and the decision to defer the strike for one month was taken collectively by the UT-level coordination committee in the larger interest of more than 12,000 NHM employees of J&K,” president of the association Dr Vikas Sharma said.