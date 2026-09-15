Defying disability, 45-year-old KP woman clears Class X exam with 82% marks

By 45, many abandon their cherished dreams, but not Renu Hans, who has proved that determination can overcome age and adversity.

Unable to hear or speak, Renu, a Kashmiri Pandit woman, recently cleared her class 10 exam with an impressive 82 per cent, turning into reality a dream she nurtured for 22 years. Behind her achievement lies a story of perseverance, family support and an extraordinary mother-son bond.

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Renu’s only son, Naman Koul, a class 12 Science student, took it upon himself to help his mother fulfil her dream of finishing her education. Balancing his own studies with his mother’s, Koul tutored her, cleared her doubts and stood by her throughout the journey, determined to see her cross the milestone.

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“I felt that my mother should not be confined to the house. If she studies, she can move forward in life. She always dreamt of studying and getting a good job. She had been carrying this dream for a very long time, and completing class 10 was the first step towards fulfilling that dream,” said Koul, who lives in a government flat in Lower Roop Nagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, where the family migrated from the Valley in the early 1990s.

The family left its ancestral home in Chawalgam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district amid the mass migration of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

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Koul’s father, Bablu Koul, is also deaf and mute and earns a livelihood as a tailor, working from home. Despite the hardships, Bablu and Renu supported their son as he grew up.

For Renu, the journey was far from easy. She appeared for the class 10 exam before her marriage but could not clear it. The setback meant she would not get any formal education for years, till it happened. Koul said his mother appeared for the bi-annual class 10 examination conducted by the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) in April, and the results were declared on September 10.

A feeling of uneasiness prevailed in Renu’s mind when she reached the examination centre. “She was a little scared and anxious because there were students much younger than her, as well as older candidates. But with time, she settled down and became comfortable,” her son said.

Finding a way to enable his mother to appear for the examination was itself a challenge. The son said he knew nothing about the scheme which would allow her to enrol as a student. He approached the Board office, where he was told that the scheme had been discontinued. But following developments regarding the scheme, the family managed to get her registered.

Growing up, Koul learned to communicate with them through gestures, with critical help from his maternal grandparents and an aunt.

“Slowly, I began to understand what they were trying to say through gestures. My maternal aunt and grandparents also supported me, and I continued moving forward with them,” he said.

Koul had to balance his own class 12 Science studies with his mother’s preparation. He arranged her study schedule in the evenings and would help her with her doubts at night, while completing his own schoolwork alongside it.

Renu, who has a keen interest in painting, is now looking ahead after completing a milestone that once seemed distant. She expressed her special thanks to her husband for always supporting her decision to pursue education.