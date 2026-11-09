Delayed firefighting response aggravated Jammu warehouse blaze, allege traders

Traders in Jammu have alleged that a delayed response by the Fire and Emergency Services caused the blaze at a warehouse near Bikram Chowk to intensify, damaging over 10 godowns and shops.

The major fire incident at the warehouse, which took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday, was reportedly triggered after a firecracker came in contact with a godown where cotton was stored. During a visit to the area, cotton sacks were seen lying on the ground. It is believed that the cotton might have fuelled the fire, which continued to engulf nearby shops where containers of edible oil were stored.

The fire prompted senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal, to reach the spot to assess the situation. Fire tenders from different stations across Jammu city were rushed to the spot, and firefighters launched an operation to douse the flames. The closely located shops in the market posed a major challenge to the firefighting teams, which managed to bring the fire under control by midnight.

The traders at the warehouse, however, alleged that the damage at the market was aggravated due to delayed action by the Fire and Emergency Services.

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Warehouse Association president Deepak Gupta, while speaking to the media, said the incident could have been contained had the fire tenders reached the spot in time.

“Only two fire tenders were sent initially despite our multiple calls after one and a half hour that resulted in the incident becoming a major tragedy,” he said.

Gupta said there was a need to identify the officials who failed to act in time.

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Additional fire tenders were deployed after the Fire and Emergency Services staff communicated the intensity of the blaze to senior officials.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who also visited the market, emphasised the need to strengthen institutional preparedness to deal with fire emergencies in commercial areas, where closely located shops and business establishments can pose challenges for emergency response teams. He called for devising a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) specifically for fire-sensitive locations to ensure a swift, coordinated and effective response in the event of such incidents.

He also said, “It is also disturbing to hear allegations that the fire brigade services were not prompt enough in their response.”

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation and spoke with senior officials, directing them to ensure that immediate and comprehensive relief was provided to those affected by the tragedy.