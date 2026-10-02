Delays prevented J&K from getting full central aid for Jal Jeevan Mission: CAG

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir was not able to receive full central assistance allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) due to delays in utilisation of funds and failure to meet the conditions required for release of funds, a report of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has observed.

The flagship JJM scheme was launched on August 15, 2019, with the aim of providing functional household tap connection (FHTC) to every rural household.

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The performance audit of the scheme covering the period from 2019-20 to 2023-24 revealed that the institutional mechanism for successful implementation of the programme was not fully operational and effective in J&K. There were shortfalls in holding the prescribed number of meetings of the District Water Sanitation Mission, a lack of bottom-up approach in the preparation of action plans and non-preparation of district annual action plans.

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“The accumulation of idle balances, delayed execution of schemes and delayed access of potable water to rural households were also seen. Due to delay in utilisation of funds and inability to meet release conditions, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir could not receive the full allocation of central assistance,” the CAG report stated.

The audit found that there was a shortfall ranging from 6 per cent to 93 per cent in the achievement of targets for FHTCs fixed under state action plans. As of 31 March 2024, 14,43,515 (77.15 per cent) households were reported to have been provided with FHTCs. Despite sizeable allocations of funds, persistent underutilisation of funds during the initial years was observed.

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Only 44 per cent schemes (1,440 out of 3,253 total schemes) taken up during 2019-20 to 2023-24 under the programme were completed as of December 2024.

“The release of funds for support activities ranged from 0.17 per cent to 3.3 per cent, falling short of the prescribed ceiling of 5 per cent. While under Water Quality Monitoring and Surveillance (WQM&S) activities, it ranged from 0.08 per cent to 1.07 per cent, against the provision of 2 per cent. The non-adherence to prescribed funding allocations and poor utilisation under support and WQM&S components indicated inadequate emphasis after 2021-22 on critical activities like water quality surveillance, community awareness and institutional capacity building,” the audit stated.

Out of 853 schemes taken up under JJM in the sampled four districts (Kulgam, Anantnag, Kishtwar and Doda), only 429 schemes had been physically completed as of November 2024. However, no operation and maintenance (O&M) plan was prepared by the department for the upkeep of assets created under these schemes, nor was any mechanism instituted to ensure availability of trained manpower at the village level, as required under the guidelines. In the absence of a planned framework for maintenance and local capacity building, the sustainability of the completed schemes remains at risk, the audit observed.

“The department had also not initiated any action to assess the district-wise requirement of skilled manpower, nor had it engaged with Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for training, certification and deployment of local youth for O&M activities. There was absence of a planned framework for maintenance, local capacity building and sustainability of the completed schemes,” the report read.

The report also stated that there was no significant decrease in waterborne diseases except in Doda district where only 48 per cent JJM schemes had been completed. In Kishtwar and Kulgam districts where only 29 per cent and 36 per cent JJM schemes were completed, respectively, the prevalence of waterborne diseases was high with an increasing trend over the past five years.