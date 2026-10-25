Delhi Court orders framing of charges against Yasin Malik, Engineer Rashid in money laundering case

Special Judge Prashant Sharma ordered the framing of charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), observing that sufficient material was on record to raise a strong suspicion of the accused persons’ involvement in the offence.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that proceeds of crime worth Rs 8.94 crore were generated, received, transferred, concealed and used by the accused through various channels.

Advertisement

The other accused are separatist leaders Shabir Ahmad Shah and Masarat Alam, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd.

The ED case stems from a 2017 National Investigation Agency (NIA) case in which charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (were invoked.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, the accused received funds from the Pakistani establishment through hawala channels and other means to promote secessionist activities and carry out acts allegedly prejudicial to the law of the land.

The ED has claimed that the funds were routed through a network of cash couriers and intermediaries, who allegedly collected money from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered it to separatist leaders, including Malik, for subversive activities.

The agency has further alleged that Malik received foreign funds worth more than Rs 3 crore and laundered the proceeds of crime. Shah and Rashid have also been accused of receiving funds through intermediaries and maintaining links with separatist organisations.

The allegations against the accused are yet to be established at trial.