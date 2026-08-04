The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) response to appeals filed by hardline separatist Asiya Andrabi, founder of the banned all-women separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), and her two associates challenging a trial court’s order convicting and sentencing them for conspiring to wage war against India and for membership of a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

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A Division Bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Vikas Mahajan condoned the delay in filing the appeals and issued notice to the NIA.

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The court granted the agency time until September 15 to respond to the convicts’ applications seeking suspension of their sentences and listed the matter for hearing on October 6.

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Andrabi (62), founder of the all-women separatist outfit Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), along with her associates Nahida Nasreen (58) and Sofi Fehmeeda (48), was convicted by a special NIA court on January 14, which held that the trio had orchestrated a systematic campaign to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

On March 24, the trial court sentenced Andrabi to life imprisonment, while Nasreen and Fehmeeda were awarded 30 years’ imprisonment each.

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The three were convicted under Sections 18 (criminal conspiracy) and 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA, along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity), 153B (acts prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

While awarding the sentence, the trial court observed that none of the convicts had shown remorse and had instead expressed pride in their actions. It said extending leniency would only strengthen efforts aimed at the secession of an integral part of India.

The NIA registered the case in April 2018 on the directions of the Union Home Ministry. According to the agency, Andrabi and her associates were operating the banned organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat, using speeches, publications and media platforms to advocate the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, incite violence and promote hatred and disaffection against the Government of India.

The agency further alleged that Andrabi had sought support from proscribed terrorist organisations and, along with her associates, entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India.

Andrabi was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Anantnag in April 2018 for allegedly planning large-scale protests and stone-pelting before being sent to jail.